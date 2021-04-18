JENKINS, David W.



David Jenkins, passed away March 2, 2021, in Lincoln, CA. David was born January 11, 1936, to parents Delbert Jenkins and Willa Jenkins of Springfield, Ohio. He was 85 years old and survived by his wife Elfie of 38 years. Dave graduated from Northeastern High School in 1954, retired from the Navy after 20 years, a hospital corpsman on Nuclear submarines. He is survived by his sister, Debbie Jenkins of Springfield; brother Don and sister in-law Bonnie Jenkins of Pleasant Hill, Ohio; Daughters: Cathy and (husband) Bill Gierman of Lake Havasu, Arizona; Kim and (husband) Jim Chase of Provo, Utah; Kelly Jenkins of Sebring, Ohio and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. A Military funeral will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA, April 19. A memorial service will be held in Lincoln California July 31, 2021.

