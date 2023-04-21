Jenia, Judith Elaine



Judith Elaine Jenia passed from this life on Monday April 17, 2023, she was 81 years old. Judy was born in Middletown Ohio and lived her entire life in this area of Ohio. Upon her marriage to Garry Jenia in 1970 they settled in Monroe. Judy along with her sister Nancy Perry were the owners of Hannah Paint Company until their retirement in the early 2000's. For many years Judy was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority-Alpha Omega chapter, a local civic organization. She was also an active member of the First Baptist Church in Middletown.



Judy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Garry Jenia, a daughter Paula Hale and her husband Doug; son, Gary Scott Jenia and his wife Leese; a daughter Christy Deaton and her husband Aaron. Her grandchildren include Whitney (Zzach), Katie (Paul), Brandon, Kai, Michael, Samantha, Logan, Luke and Thomas. She is survived by four great grandchildren, Jonathan, Wyatt, Palmer and Kodie. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Perry and numerous nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her mother and father Dorcas and Hubert Hannah.



Visitation will be 10 am-12 pm, Monday April 24, 2023 at First Baptist Church, 4500 Riverview Ave., Middletown, OH 45042. Funeral immediately following at 12 pm. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's honor to First Baptist Church of Middletown. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to view full obituary.

