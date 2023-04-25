Jeffries, Thomas

Jeffries, Jr., Thomas B. "Tom"



Thomas Jeffries, 73, of Springfield, OH, passed away, at his home, on March 25, 2023 after a courageous battle with Huntington's Disease. He is survived by his wife, Virginia of 51 years, and his brother William (Kathy) Jeffries.



Tom was born in Uniontown, PA on November 3, 1949. He was a graduate of Penn State University with degrees in both drafting and design and building construction technology. He had a successful career in construction in the Dayton/Columbus area as a senior estimator and project manager.



Tom was an avid horseman and vegetable gardener. He was an active member of St Raphael's Parish as well as a member of the Springfield Social Action Committee.



Tom enjoyed camping with his wife and had a special interest in Civil War sights.



A memorial service will be held April 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St Raphael's Church Springfield, OH.

