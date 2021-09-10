JEFFERY, Jack Robert



Jack Robert Jeffery, 82 of



West Chester, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Born to Edward and Helen (nee Siegel) Jeffery on August 21, 1939, in Lockland, Ohio. Jack was a huge family man, who put family first always! Family was everything to him.



Jack was passionate about sports, and it extended throughout his entire life. He volunteered countless hours and was a board member for over 35 years with the Lakota Tomahawks Youth Football Program. Jack not only loved to support the program, but he enjoyed being with the kids and his community. A huge University of Tennessee fan added to Jack's love of sports. He was the Equipment manager for Lakota West Football and volunteered with the Demolay softball and basketball programs. He coached his son's baseball and Tomahawk football team and coached his grandson, Kyle's Tomahawk football team which he loved. Jack took great pleasure in the simpler things in life, mowing his lawn or working in the yard made his day complete.



Preceded in death by his parents, Edward, and Helen Jeffery. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Linda (nee Breucker) Jeffery, two children, Kelly (Joe) Scanlon and Shawn (Jessica) Jeffery, three grandchildren, Kyle and Kayla Scanlon and Harper Jeffery, cousin, Ron Troy, sister-in-law, Debbie Hall, nephew, Joe Webb (Vennessa) great-nephews, Tim and Ty Webb, niece, Linda Fay Webb and nephew, Sam Hall. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 13th from 4:00-7:00PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 14th at 10:00AM also at the funeral home. Entombment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to the American Heart Association and The Lakota Tomahawks, Attn: Jack Jeffery Scholarship Fund, PO BOX 41, West Chester, OH 45071 or at Venmo: @LakotaTomahawks. www.muellerfunerals.com.

