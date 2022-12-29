JECKERING, Shirley Ann



Age 86 of Union, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at Stonespring of Vandalia. She was born January 15, 1936, in Murray City, OH, daughter of the late Clifford and Martha (Kinkade) Hook. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jeckering; 2 sisters, Kay Brown and Ada Swartz, and her daughter, Brenda Jeckering, Shirley is survived by 4 children, Dan (Misty), Barb, Paul (Lynda), and Terry (Charlie); 5 grandchildren, Catherine, Stephen, Quinn, Olivia, Zachary; and one great-grandson, Samuel. She was also survived by her favorite fur baby, Sassy. Shirley was a longtime member of the Dayton Society of Painters and Sculptors. She taught sculpting at Rosewood Art Center for several years. Her art was featured in several galleries, including studios at the Fairborn Art Association, High Street Gallery in Dayton, The Dayton Art Institute, OSU Gallery of Fine Art, Moscow, and Wegerzyn Garden Center. She was also a photographer who always took tons of pictures of her family, along with professional assignments. She was a quiet intellectual who loved humor, books, puzzles, and her family. Shirley knew scripture and loved Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia, with Fr. Robert Hale officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10:30 am until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or online at www.diabetes.org in Shirley's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

