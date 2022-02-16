Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

JASPER, Gladys

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JASPER, Gladys Marie

Beloved wife of the late Robert Lee Jasper for 26 years. Cherished daughter of the late George and the late Daisy Hinger. Devoted mother of James C. Morris, Walter

Edward (Pamela) Woods, Jr., and the late Donald I. Mays.

Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her brother, George Edward Hinger, Jr. Gladys passed away on January 28, 2022, at the age of 95 years. Member of Princeton Pike Church of God.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 17th from 10 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Interment to follow at Millville Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Princeton Pike Church of God.

Online condolences can be made at


www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Paul R. Young Funeral Homes - Hamilton

3950 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
JOHNSON, Rick
3
MARTIN, Patricia
4
FRANKLIN, William
5
HILL, Juanita
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top