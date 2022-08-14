JAQUES, James W.



Age 84, of Medway, passed away August 8, 2022. He was born October 14, 1937, in Gallipolis, Ohio, to the late Lonnie and Lucille Jaques. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, Lonnie Jaques, Jr. James is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joanna Jaques; sons: Kevin Jaques (Teresa) and Greg Jaques (Tammy); grandchildren: Cory Rhoads (Josh), Cody Jaques (Jackie) and Dalton Jaques (Cassie); great-grandchildren: Christian, Gunnar, Tanner, Eve and Braelynn; 4 brothers; 4 sisters; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. James was a very active member of Park Layne Church of God. He retired from Monarch Marking Systems after 36 years of service. James enjoyed restoring old classic cars and working in his yard. More than anything, James loved spending time with his family. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Park Layne Church of God, 8692 Bellefontaine Road, New Carlisle, where the funeral service will be held at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made in James' memory to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of James or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

