JANNING, Charles W.



Age 85 of New Carlisle, passed away peacefully at his home on December 9, 2021. He was born in Dayton, OH, on April 15, 1936, to William and Eva (Webb) Janning. He developed early on a love for model trains and classical music and assisted his father in building numerous houses around south Dayton. He would later build his own residence in New Carlisle and a vacation house at Indian Lake. He was a member of the class of 1954 at Chaminade High School, where he played on one of the state's top high school football teams. He studied Government at Harvard University, graduating in 1958. Following his freshman year at college, he met his future wife, Carole



Suzanne Stangle. Charles and Carole married on June 28, 1958, in a double ring ceremony with Carol's sister Miriam and Leonard Pytel, a classmate of Charles. After obtaining a law degree at the Western Reserve University in 1961, he joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation, serving in field offices in Charlotte, NC and Philadelphia, PA. From 1964-94 he worked in contracting at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, first in



Aeronautical Systems Division then at Command Headquarters. After retiring from the Civil Service, he volunteered his legal services to Miami County and served on the board of directors of Child Care Choices. Charles was a long-time patron of Dayton Opera and classical music radio. He spent many happy weekends at Indian Lake enjoying time with family and constantly expanding his model railroad. He is survived by his wife Carole, daughters, Cathryn (Mark) and Melissa (Pat), son Dan (Rachelle), sister Mary, brother William (Robin), nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Mass of



Christian Burial, 10:00 a.m. Tuesday December 21 at Holy



Angels Church. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to



Hospice of Dayton.

