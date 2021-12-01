JAMES, Richard Lee



Richard Lee James, from Dayton, Ohio, passed away at home following an illness on 11/13/2021. He was born on January 8, 1933, at home in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Wayland Perry James and Irene Pearl Stier. Dick was a



Christian. He graduated from Stivers High School and



entered the Marine Corp after graduation, November 27, 1952. He left active duty as a Corporal on November 26, 1954, and was then in the reserves. His occupation was Tool and Die Designing. He retired from Cincinnati Milicron in Wilmington, Ohio. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy "Dottie" James and cousin, Charles Stier. He was a member of the Masons and of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He loved dancing on Friday nights and playing ping pong with friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 10:00am at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial with Military honors will be held at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Worthington with Pastor Jim Condrey



officiating. After the services are over, all are invited to meet for fellowship and lunch at the Rusty Bucket, 4109 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214 from 11:30am to 2:00pm.



Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ in Dick's memory. Semper Fi.

