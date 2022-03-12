JAMES, Mabel M.



Mabel M. James, 93, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away



Sunday, March 6, 2022. She was born August 17, 1928, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Effus and Margaret



(Franklin) Rucker. Mabel was a devoted employee of Wren's Department Store and retired after 30 years of service. She



also had been employed by



Rike's Blue Fox Tea Room. Mabel was a member of Peoples Baptist Church, Clark County Missionary, Baptist Auxiliary, Community Board Member and was a Sunday School Teacher. She loved to dance, cooking, helping others and fried chicken! Her memory will be cherished by her daughters, Frieda Thompson and Denise Slade; 5 grandchildren, Michael (Nannette), Shawn (Amber), Kyle (Marquita), Chase and Tiffany (Desi), 16 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren; best friend, Margaret Scott and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Thomas James; son-in-law, Charles Thompson; best friends, Mamie Allen and Cretia



Beavers. Visitation is Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 2 p.m.



until the time of the service at 3 p.m. in Peoples Baptist Church. Burial will be Monday, March 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry



Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.

