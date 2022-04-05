JAMES, John Henry
5/30/26 - 3/29/22
Beloved husband of Jean (nee Long) James; devoted father of Jackie James; loving grandfather of Marty Vincent and
Terry (Amanda) Vincent and great-grandfather of River and Violet; dear uncle of Stanley B. James, Jr.; he was preceded in death by his brother Stanley B. James, Sr. and his sister Norma Lou James. Visitation Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford from 12:30 pm until time of service at 1:30 pm.
Funeral Home Information
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home - Oxford
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH
45056
https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral