JAMES, John Henry

5/30/26 - 3/29/22

Beloved husband of Jean (nee Long) James; devoted father of Jackie James; loving grandfather of Marty Vincent and

Terry (Amanda) Vincent and great-grandfather of River and Violet; dear uncle of Stanley B. James, Jr.; he was preceded in death by his brother Stanley B. James, Sr. and his sister Norma Lou James. Visitation Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford from 12:30 pm until time of service at 1:30 pm.

Funeral Home Information

Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home - Oxford

5086 College Corner Pike

Oxford, OH

45056

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

