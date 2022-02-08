JAMES, David William



Born 25 August 1967 in Dayton, Ohio, passed peacefully into the presence of his Savior on 4 February 2022. David is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Francis E. James Jr. He is survived by his mother, Iris R. James, and two older brothers, Frank E. James III and his wife Peggy, Barry R.James and his wife Joyanna. David is survived by his fiancée Brenda Vongsavath and her two sons, Brandon and Mason who looked to him as a father. David was very fond of his nieces and nephews Ben and Stephanie James, Meg (James) and Collin Murphy,



Matthew James, Alycia James and Eric Wirick, Alexander James, as well as his six great-nieces and nephews. David will also be deeply missed by his best friend and wingman, Kenny Williams, his pal for decades. David's constant companion, his service dog Clancy, was his other best buddy. David graduated from Dayton Christian High School and attended Florida State University and later achieved his Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He worked at James Investment Research, Inc. starting at age 13. He had been a portfolio manager and a



senior member of the investment committee. He advanced to become the Director of Research. He was a generous and



compassionate man and served on the board of Four Paws for Ability. A private family funeral will be held in celebration of David's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David's name to 4 Paws for Ability 207 Dayton Ave., Xenia, OH 45385. Arrangements entrusted to the TOBIAS



