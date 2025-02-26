Jaisle, Dennis J.
Jaisle, Dennis J., age 82 of Centerville passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Dennis is survived by his loving wife Carol, a daughter and son-in-law, Susan (Mark) Langenkamp; two sons and daughter-in-law, Jeffery (Terri) Jaisle, Frederick Jaisle; grandchildren Megan Jaisle, Michael (Annie) Jaisle, Matthew Jaisle, Connor Jaisle, Nicholas Langenkamp, Stephen Langenkamp, Jonathan Langenkamp, Nathaniel (Ashlyn) Langenkamp, Anne Langenkamp, Christopher Langenkamp, Robert Langenkamp, Veronica Langenkamp, Sydney Jaisle; great grandchildren, Henry Jaisle, Wyatt Jaisle, and Anastasia Langenkamp; brother-in-law, Charles Barhorst; special niece, Erin Barhorst; along with good friends and neighbors, Walter, Mary, and Valerie Watkins.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Stella Jaisle; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Rita Jaisle; sister, Suzanne Barhorst; and grandson, Joseph Langenkamp.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 27 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering. Interment to follow at Centerville Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Dayton, OH
45440