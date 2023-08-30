Jaeckels (Huber), Jean Marie



Jaeckels, Jean Marie, 86, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Oakwood Village. Jean was born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 7, 1937 to Hubert and Marie (Ress) Huber. She was educated in Louisville and Cincinnati, where she received a bachelor's and master's degree and became a math teacher. She taught in Louisville, Cincinnati and Toledo and finished her career in the Springfield City Schools. Jean was also a member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, Clark County Retired Teachers Association and Delta Kappa Gamma. She was also a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, where she was a lector for many years. She is survived by two siblings, Verna (Ted) Wright and Larry (Judy) Huber; 16 nieces and nephews; and many dearly loved great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Ronald; and her youngest brother, Ron. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Teresa Catholic Church.



