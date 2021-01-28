JACOBY, Jay R.



Age 92, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Danbury Senior



Living. He was born June 2, 1928, in Dayton, OH.



He is survived by his children and grandchildren, Maren



(Jacoby) Presutti of Wheeling, WV; Nita Presutti of Columbus, OH; Keith Jacoby of New Carlisle, OH; Don and Joanne (Jacoby) Hoops of Ludlow Falls, OH; Leslie (Jacoby) Godzik of Tipp City, OH; Brandon Godzik of Cincinnati, OH; Gabe and Carly Jones of Tipp City, OH; and Julian Vincent Jones, great-grandson. He is also survived by his brother, Lloyd Jacoby, and sister-in-law, Winifred Jacoby, along with many other nieces and nephews and their families.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. George R. and Maude (Scheiring) Jacoby; his daughter, Wendy Jacoby;



former wife, Dorothy (Leaf) Jacoby; his brother-in-law and



sister, Don and Melba (Jacoby) Moore; brother, Donald (Bud) Jacoby; brother-in-law and sister, Dan and Charlotte (Jacoby) Berry; and sister-in-law, Peggy Jacoby.



Jay was a 1946 graduate of Wayne Township High School, and served in the Armed Forces before receiving Bachelor Degrees from Otterbein College (1953) and Case Institute of Technology (1955). He was a member/past president of the Wayne Township Board of Education, and retired from the Dayton Power & Light Company. Next to his family, his great love was the church where his father was pastor for 30 years, Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church. It had a special place in his heart and many called him a pillar of the church. His family is so very proud of all he did for us and for our church. Matthew 25:23 – "Well done, good and faithful servant."



Visitation from 4:00-6:00 pm, Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371.



A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held Saturday, JUNE 12, 2021, at 11:00 am at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, 7505 Taylorsville Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424; Pastor Barry Baughman officiating. A luncheon will be served for all, followed by a private family interment ceremony at New Carlisle Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the "Holden Chapel Fund" at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church.

