JACOBS, STEVEN



AGE 79, OF DAYTON, PASSED AWAY SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2020. STEVE WAS THE OWNER OF MONTGOMERY PAPER COMPANY, A MEMBER OF BETH JACOB SYNAGOGUE, GRADUATED FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI, ATTENDED LAW SCHOOL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI, AND



RECEIVED HIS MBA FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON. HE IS PRECEDED IN DEATH BY HIS PARENTS: CHARLES & CLAIRE



JACOBS AND BROTHER & SISTER-IN-LAW: VICTOR & KAREN JACOBS. STEVE IS SURVIVED BY THE LOVE OF HIS LIFE FOR 55 YEARS, RACHEL; HIS CHILDREN: DR. BRADLEY JACOBS & DR. CASSANDRA MILLING JACOBS, JULIE & DR. ADAM WALDMAN, AND SUSAN & RICHARD DAVIS; GRANDCHILDREN: NOAH, ZOE, & OSCAR WALDMAN, SAMANTHA, LUCIE, AND EZRA



JACOBS, JAKE & JOEY DAVIS; BROTHER & SISTER-IN-LAW: DR. ALAN & JOANNE JACOBS; NEPHEWS AND NIECES: MITCHELL, ARON & CRAIG JACOBS, REBECCA & JONATHAN GOLDMAN, DEVRA & NOAH PINZUR, TOVA & JONATHAN HANDEL,



HELENE BERMAN AND SHELLEY & R.J. GOLDA; AND MANY COUSINS AND FRIENDS. GRAVESIDE SERVICE WAS HELD SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2020, AT BETH JACOB CEMETERY. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS MAY BE MADE TO: CHABAD OF



GREATER DAYTON, BETH JACOB SYNAGOGUE, OR THE CHARITY OF YOUR CHOICE IN STEVE'S MEMORY.



ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO MARKER & HELLER FUNERAL HOME, DAYTON, OH.