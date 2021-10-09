JACOBS, MARY

JACOBS, Sister Mary Louise



Our beloved Sister passed into the heart of God on October 6, 2020, at the age of 89 in her 74th year of religious life. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late George and Lillian Jacobs, the only girl amid 5 brothers. Throughout her entire life, Sr. Mary Louise spoke lovingly of her parents, brothers and family. She joined the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor in 1947 after graduating from St. Joseph School. From her earliest days, she expressed a sincere desire to complete serve God and neighbor. In turn, she made herself available to whatever was asked of her or wherever she was needed. With such an open heart, she served in a wide range of ministries including: dietary, housekeeping, laundry, thrift store, as sacristan, assisting in archives. Perhaps, her greatest love of ministry was as a modern Franciscan mendicant, pursuing donations at St. John's on Pendleton St and routinely going to Finley Market to literally beg for those in need. She delighted others in sharing her stories, always relying on the generosity of others for provide for the poor. She was a strong woman of prayer, remembering all those in need. Her favorite 3 words were "God Bless You". In her later years, she continued to extend her kindness and gentleness and remained attentive to prayer despite facing serious health issues. She as preceded in death by her parents and brothers – George, Omer, Ralph, Cletus and Robert. She will be lovingly remembered by her Sisters: The Franciscan Sisters of the Poor and Associates, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. God Bless YOU – Sister Mary Louise! A Wake and Liturgy of Resurrection will be held on Monday,



October 11th at St. Clare Chapel. The service will be live- streamed on Facebook at Franciscan Sisters of the Poor/US Area at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, kindly direct donations in her memory to Franciscan Ministries Inc, 110 Compton Rd, Cincinnati OH 45215 or at www.franciscanministriesinc.org.

