JACOBS, Marvin

JACOBS, Jr., Marvin Vernon



Marvin Vernon Jacobs, Jr., 68, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord April 19, 2021. He was born March 14, 1953, in Troy, Ohio, the son of Marvin Vernon Jacobs, Sr. and



Constance Irene (Reeves) Chaney. Mr. Jacobs was a member of the I.P.C.C. Church. He enjoyed welding, playing Euchre, playing the guitar and playing games on his computer. Survivors include his wife, Sheila (Salyer) Jacobs, whom he married June 17, 2015; one son, Sean Alexander Jacobs; one daughter, Cimber Hesson; stepdaughters, Jennifer Haulman and Brenda (Shawn) Miller; stepsons, Douglas Harrison, Jr., Donald Ramey and Jack Michael Ramey; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry (Karen) Bright and Ronnie (Wanda) Bright; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepdaughter, Helena Graves. Memorial services will be held at 1:00PM on Friday in the I.P.P.C. Church with Pastor Richard Blevins officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



