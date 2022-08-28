JACOBS, James M.



Age 69, of Russells Point, passed away on August 26, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield on November 14, 1952, the son of James L. and Dorothea (Kyle) Jacobs. James enjoyed spending the last 25 years at Indian Lake and was an active member of the Eagles in Russells Point. He is survived by four children, Tracy (Angel) Jacobs, Chris Jacobs, Melissa Weigandt and Becky Baughman; grandchildren, Kimberly (Kaleb) Wallace, Hannah (Austin) Ball, Kayla Tittle, Emma Ray, Krista Tittle and Ava Jacobs; great-grandchildren, Lillian and Gracelyn Wallace, along with baby Penrose on the way; brother, Terry (Teresa) Jacobs; sister, Jackie (Gary) Johnson, along with several nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his father; loving mother and a niece, Angela Jacobs. Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate James' life on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in James' name to Lifeline of Ohio, www.lifelineofohio.org or to your local Eagles chapter Memorial Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



