JACKSON, Wilma Lee



Born December 30, 1926, in Lewisburg, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord February 4, 2021. Preceded in death by her



parents, Erval, and Exie Dillon; her brother John T. Dillon; a



sister Meredith; her husband Neil E. Jackson and son-in-law Timothy W. Callahan. Survived by her sister Kathleen Blankenship; daughters Shari Callahan, Cynthia (Jack)



Hamilton; son Jeffrey Jackson, numerous extended family members, and her devoted church family.



Wilma was a longstanding member of Colorado Avenue Baptist Church, a beloved mother, not only to her own



children but to many family members, known for her



hospitality and generosity. Wilma began her career at Delco as an invoicing clerk, and as her family grew, took on various part-time jobs with charities, and corporations such as NCR.



For decades, she helped her husband Neil with his tax accounting business. With the help of family and friends,



including one from Wilma's home town, Neil and Wilma built their first home in Kettering, Ohio, passing the construction inspection on the first visit.



Wilma was a talented quilter, cook, seamstress, rug-maker and gardener, known for her tomatoes that she shared with many people. She loved traveling to visit family and friends, in



Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and Florida. She also loved to golf and fish, and was known for her shared snapshots. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Wilma's



memory to Colorado Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Heaton



Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45410. A memorial service will be held at the church at a later date. "Give her the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates." – Proverbs 31:31.

