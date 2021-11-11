JACKSON, Robert L. "Bob"



Age 86, of Butler Twp., passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at The Hospice of Dayton. Bob was born May 12, 1935, in Butler Twp to the late John D. and Florence (Lodge)



Jackson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, James Jackson; and his son-in-law, Mark Antos. Bob was a 1954 graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School where he was also Captain of the Football team. He was also a member of the Vandalia Masonic Lodge # 742; and the Operating Engineers Union Local # 18. Bob is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of the past 64 years, Delores F. "Dee" (Spitzer) Jackson; two children, Greg Jackson and Sharon Antos; two sisters, Jane Schroeder and Ann Gilbride (John); two grandchildren, Brad Antos (Dani) and Jon Antos; and by two great-grandchildren, Lily and Gracie Antos. The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, at Morton &



Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Polk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Bob to The Hospice of Dayton.

