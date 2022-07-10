Jackson, Piccola O.







Mrs. Piccola O. Jackson



Sunrise ~ 1/25/1920



Sunset ~ 7/10/2001



Gone Are The Days





Mama, gone are the days we used to share. But in our hearts you're always there. The gates of memory willnever close. We miss you more than anyone knows. With tender love and deepregret. We who love you will never forget. Gone is the face we loved so dear. Silent the voice we loved to hear. Too far away for sight or speech. But not too far for love to reach. Sweet the memories are so clear. In our thoughts you'realways near.



Loving & Missing You,



Family & Friends