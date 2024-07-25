Jackson, Paul

Jackson, Paul Coolidge

Age 97, of Dayton, departed this life on Sunday, July 21, 2024. He was born May 4, 1927, in Valhermoso Springs, Alabama to the late John Jackson and Gladys Jackson. Proceeded in death, by wife, Lucy; daughters Joyce and Lena; son, William Henry. He leaves to cherish his precious memory: sons, Luther, and Melvin (Dorother); brother, Daties Jackson; devoted granddaughter, Antoinette "Toni" Jackson; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren; great, great grandchildren; other relatives, and friends. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416.Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation at Paul's request. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

