JACKSON, Nicole Ann



Born August 8,1966, in Dayton, Ohio, and transitioned from this earthly life October 14, 2020. Nicole worked for



Gem City Home Care for 20 years and recently employed with Queen City Home Health. Services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Faith Temple P.C.O.G, 1350 Kumler Ave., Dayton, Ohio, with



Bishop Eugene Ringer Officiating. The family will receive friends 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M.



Interment will be at West Memory Gardens. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.

