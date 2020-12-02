JACKSON, Mary L.



Age 71, of Dayton, passed away, Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Mary was born January 23, 1949, in Dayton, OH, to the late John W. and Dolores



(Morris) Jackson. She attended Dayton Public Schools, a graduate of Paul L. Dunbar High School, Class of 1967. She graduated from Central State



University in 1971 and



obtained a Master's Degree from Wright State University. Mary retired from Montgomery County M.M.R.D. in 2007. She was a devoted member of



Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church where she had served as an



usher and greeter. Mary was also preceded in death by brother, Eugene T. Jackson, Sr.; grandparents, Eugene T. and Minnette Morris; dear aunt, Evelyn Y. Finch. She is survived by a devoted sister-in-law, Mary K. Jackson; nephews, Eugene T., Jr. (LeDoish) Jackson (children, Brandi, Eugene III and



DeMarcus), Kevin W. (Brandy) Jackson (children, Katherin and Kevin, Jr.); Godson, Marlon Hunt; special friends, Barbara



(Ronald) Manuel, Linda Beal, Mary Whiting and Tonya



Williams; a host of other friends and classmates. Mary donated her body to Wright State University School of Medicine. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service for family only will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood, OH. Service will be live streamed at www.PhillipsTemple.org. Also Facebook live or YouTube. A special thank you to the 4th floor staff at Friendship Village and Hospice of Dayton for the excellent care given to Mary. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Dayton.

