JACKSON, KATHY

Obituaries
2 hours ago


JACKSON, Kathy Hawkins


Age 57, of Middletown, Ohio, passed at the Atrium Medical Center on December 25, 2021. She was born on January 10, 1964, to the late Donald and Olivia Jackson. Cherishing her memory are her loving sister, Donna Hawkins Jackson; uncle and aunt, Harold and Phoebe Jackson; nephew, Shadrach Jackson; and a host of other

relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11 AM. at United Missionary Baptist Church, 719 18th Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Rev. Gregory Tyus, Pastor, Rev.

Kendall C. Wright, Officiating. Family will receive friends at 10 AM until time of memorial service at 11:00 AM.

