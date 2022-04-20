JACKSON, Julius

JACKSON, Sr., Julius Lee



56 of Springfield went home to be with Jesus, April 14, 2022, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Julius loved the Lord and had recently rededicated his life to Him, which brought him peace and he knew he would have Victory at the end of the Storm. He was a hard-working man with a big heart. He enjoyed working on cars, towing vehicles, competing in the derby, roller skating, riding motorcycles, dirt bikes, quads, you name it he could fix it, ride it or drive it. He loved to travel with his family especially to Tennessee and going to the different shops and eating at the Wood Grill Buffet. He truly loved life, his family and friends. Julius leaves behind to cherish their memories of him, his children, Julius Lee Jackson, Jr., Michael Wade, Amy Wade and Shaun Shaffer; his wife Kim, whom he has loved since he was 16; his grandchildren Zyairiya Wade, Amiereyon McMahon, Mashayla Wade, Jayden Jackson, Analia Wade, Michael Wade, Jr., Aaron Cherry, Bently Wade, Camden Stewart, Mariah Jackson, Lucas Craig, Azaryia Anderson, Logan, Miles, and Isaac Kazmierczak; great-grandson Jimmarko Shepherd; sister Brenda Sisler; brothers Charles Jackson, Mark (Lois) Jackson, Stephen (Trina) Jackson, William Jackson, Forrest (Tammy) Jackson and David Payne; many nieces and nephews, aunts, and an uncle, and friends too numerous to name that he has met throughout his life. Julius was preceded in death by his mother Mary and father Tom, and older brother Tom and his grandparents. The family would like to thank all the caring wonderful people that took care of Julius during his illness, Dr. Filix, Susan, Dr. Ahern, Theresa and all the fantastic nurses and staff at the Cancer Center and Springfield Regional. We are forever grateful. Julius's arrangements are being entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with visitation on Friday, April 22, 2022, beginning at 1:00PM with a service to follow at 2:00PM with Pastor Wally Mason officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park, where he will be laid to rest next to his mother. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



