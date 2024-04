Juanita A Jackson



8/5/1937 - 4/20/2019



It's been a long 5 years and we still think about you everyday!



You will always be in our Hearts!



Missing You Today,



Tomorrow and Forever!



Those We Love Don't Go Away,



They Walk Beside Us



Everyday,



Unseen, Unheard, But Always Near,



Still Loved, Still Missed and Very Dear



-Love Bailey, Family & Friends



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com