JACKSON, Janice Eileen



Janice Eileen Jackson, 88, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born June 15, 1933, in Jamestown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Helen McCoy. In addition to her parents, Janice was



preceded in death by her



husband, Francis Jackson; two sons, Jon Jackson and Jay



Jackson; sister Joella Fisher; and brothers William and Larry McCoy. Janice is survived by one son, Jeff (Natalie) Jackson; grandchildren, Jessica Jackson of Healdsburg, CA, Jayson



Jackson of Santa Rosa, CA, Celia (Jon) Barbrow and Christina Jackson all of Santa Maria, CA; great-grandchildren, Isis,



Julius, Austynn, Leinani, Leeland, Laurie; sister, Mary



Ballentine of Springfield; numerous nieces and nephews.



Janice was a long-time member of Cornerstone Baptist Church where she served on the hospitality committee for twenty years and taught the toddler class for fifteen years. Janice will be dearly missed, and she was loved by many. She knew no stranger. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, from noon to 1PM at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 2643 N. Limestone St., Springfield, with the celebration of life to follow at 1PM with Pastor Sam Bryant and Gillis West officiating.

