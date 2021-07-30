journal-news logo
X

JACKSON, James

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

JACKSON, James Allan

Age 76 of Mount Dora, FL, passed away on July 12, 2021. Jim graduated from Butler High School and Wright State University. He went on to teach English in the Vandalia school system for many years and was a long-time member and organist at Polk Grove Church. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Florence Jackson, and survived by Thomas Stroh (partner), sisters Jane (Harvey) Schroeder, Ann (John) Gilbride and brother Robert (Dee) Jackson and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. His family celebrated Jim's life in a

private ceremony. He will be greatly missed.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top