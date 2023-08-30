Jackson, Jacob



Jacob "Jake" Jackson, age 38, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Sunday August 27, 2023, at Sycamore Hospital. He was born at Ft. Stewart, Georgia on October 9, 1984. Jake was a U.S. Army Veteran serving as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Specialist (EOD Tech); and more recently was working at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell Jackson, and Dick (Ethel Mae) Arnett. He is survived by his son, Axel Cooper Jackson; his parents, Deanna (Arnett) and Mark Angel & Mark (Shari) Jackson; his grandmothers, Diane Jackson, and Julia Deaton; his siblings, Kim (Travis) Dalton, Joe (Michelle) Jackson, Wesley (Abbey) Jackson, Mark (Erica) Angel, and Chelsea (Sean) Stratton; numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held 12  2 p.m., Friday September 1, 2023, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, Ohio, where the Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m., with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. The burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, Ohio. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

6900 Weaver Rd

Germantown, OH

45327

http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral