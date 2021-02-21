JACKSON, George

JACKSON, Jr., George Thomas



Son of the late George Thomas Jackson and Mary Jackson died on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. George was born March 14, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio. He married Lois Ann Roberts on June 19, 1954, and they were married for 62 years prior to her death in 2017. He was a driver and salesman for the



United Beverage Co. He was a generous man that loved his family, collecting antiques, fishing, cooking, bird watching and gardening. He will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Richard and Robert. His life will forever be cherished by his children, George III (Donna),



Michael (Anna), Karen Martinez (George), Laura Lisle,



Jonathan (Tammy), ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. No services. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

