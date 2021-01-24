JACKSON, Forrest



Age 67, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, January 25, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Kenny Smith officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



