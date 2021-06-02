JACKSON,



Donald William



Age 90, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021,



at Chesterwood Village,



Advanced Therapy, He was born in Hamilton, on September 6, 1930, the son of Charles William and Audrey (Van Lieu) Jackson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the



Korean War from 1951 to 1953 and received several medals for combat. He married June Ann Lickert on November 3, 1951, in Hamilton and was a member of First St. Johns United Church of Christ. He was employed for many years as an electrician for the City of Hamilton Water Works and retired from Henry P. Thompson. He is survived by children; Cyndi Hamburg, Fairfield Township and Douglas Jackson, Fairfield; grandsons, Ryan Hamburg, Fairfield, and Aaron Hamburg, Cincinnati, and great-grandson, Everett Hamburg, Cincinnati, and former daughter-in-law, Lynnette Jackson, Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his wife, June in 2016, and brother-in-law,



Donald Lickert. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., with Chaplain Jan Leffers officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 4, 2021, from 12:00 noon until time of the service at 2:00 p.m. The family would like to thank Hospice of Cincinnati for their care and support they provided to Donald and his loved ones. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4360 Cooper Road, Blue Ash, Ohio 45242. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

