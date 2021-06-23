journal-news logo
JACKSON, Delaunce

JACKSON, Delaunce

87, passed away on June 15, 2021, after battling recurrent intestinal cancer. He spent the latter year of his life living

independently in the Dayton area, and the final year in West

Union, OH, in the loving

care of his eldest son Michael

Anthony Jackson and

family; daughter-in-law Cecilia, Delaunce [II], Quentin, Beverly, Jewel, Zariah and Kiing

Jackson. Delaunce is also

survived by his sons, Gregory Eugene, and Reginald Wayne

Jackson; daughter-in-law Monica Jackson; and grandchildren Chris and Stephen McNary-Jackson, Shawn Gregory, Ella Keri, Reginald Jackson, Jr. and great-grandchild Aurora Jackson. A Korean War Army Veteran and retiree from Delco Moraine automotive [General Motors] in Dayton and retired with his exemplary wife Juanita and family to Eaton, OH. Delaunce touched many lives, from providing for his family and younger sibling in Louisiana, to inspiring the next generations with his love of fishing and boating! Visitation 8:30 AM. Celebration of Delaunce's life will be held on June 25, 2021, 9:30 AM at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com


