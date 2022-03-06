JACKSON, David Wayne



"The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it." -John 1:5



Loving husband, father, and faithful servant of God, David Wayne Jackson, passed away on February 20, 2022, at the age of 64, after a courageous battle with cancer. His love of life and spirit of generosity did not end with his death. His many devoted family members and friends will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest and shining their light into the darkness.



David was born to Harold and Evilee Jackson on February 10, 1958, in Springfield, Ohio, where he grew up with his sister, Deborah. He met the love of his life when he was 17 and



married his high school sweetheart, Renee, on June 3, 1977. They spent 47 wonderful years together and had three children: Angela, Liz, and Charity.



David spent his life giving to others in the service of God. He graduated magna cum laude with a Master of Arts in Ministry from Kentucky Christian University and was ordained by



Barnabas Ministries International. In his role as a pastor, he provided ministry and guidance to those in need for many years. That same passion infused his later work with at-risk youth, and he dedicated himself to the children at Oesterlen Services for Youth. Inc.



David will always be remembered by those who knew and loved him for his ability to face challenges with a smile and find the joy in everyday life. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on March 19, 2022, at First Assembly of God, 515 South Burnett Road, Springfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please



donate to Oesterlen Services for Youth, Inc. on his behalf.

