JACKSON, Cody



22, of Enon, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, of



natural causes. He was a very special guy who could light up a room with his smile and



contagious laugh! He loved playing sports and hanging out with family and friends. He was one of a kind, loved his clothes and expensive shoes… He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Cody worked very hard at his job. My sweet precious boy will be dearly missed by many,



especially his momma. Survivors include his mother, Wendy Ray; father, James Jackson, Jr.; grandparents, James Jackson, Sr. and Nancy Eggers; uncle Robert (Cynthia) Muller and many other uncles, aunts and grand-uncles and aunts; siblings, Brittaney (Jason) McHenry, Justin (Ashlie) Ray, Katlin (Tori)



Arthurs, Kerissa (Nick) Brubaker and many special nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. Cody's sense of humor, his smile and his laugh will be remembered and highly missed by many. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Todd Hoskins



officiating. Visitation will be held one and a half hours prior from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.

