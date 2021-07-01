journal-news logo
X

JACKSON, Cody

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

JACKSON, Cody

22, of Enon, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, of

natural causes. He was a very special guy who could light up a room with his smile and

contagious laugh! He loved playing sports and hanging out with family and friends. He was one of a kind, loved his clothes and expensive shoes… He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Cody worked very hard at his job. My sweet precious boy will be dearly missed by many,

especially his momma. Survivors include his mother, Wendy Ray; father, James Jackson, Jr.; grandparents, James Jackson, Sr. and Nancy Eggers; uncle Robert (Cynthia) Muller and many other uncles, aunts and grand-uncles and aunts; siblings, Brittaney (Jason) McHenry, Justin (Ashlie) Ray, Katlin (Tori)

Arthurs, Kerissa (Nick) Brubaker and many special nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. Cody's sense of humor, his smile and his laugh will be remembered and highly missed by many. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Todd Hoskins

officiating. Visitation will be held one and a half hours prior from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top