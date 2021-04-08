JACKSON, Clarinda J.



71, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on March 29, 2021, in comfort of her home. She was born on April 30, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Edgar Berry, Jr and Clara Jane Cordell. Clarinda was



employed as Office Equipment Specialist for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She enjoyed spending time with her family, charity work and shopping. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 51 years, Gaylon H. Jackson; 4 children Gaylon (Jacqueline), Shawn (Tina), Rashida and Jamila. Her love and kind spirit will be deeply missed but will live on forever. We love you mom. Service for Clarinda Jackson will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, at El Bethel Temple, 2049 Clifton Ave, Springfield, Ohio. A walk-through visitation will be at 11:00 am until time of the service which will be at 12 noon, with Charles Wilkerson officiating. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

