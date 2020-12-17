JACKSON, Barbara Kay



Barbara Kay Jackson, age 68, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020. She was born September 14, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late James and Gladys (Inman) Hill.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, William L. Jackson; her parents; brothers, Bob Jr., Leon, Mick and Dale; sisters, Betty, Pam, Pat and



Shirley.



Barbara is survived by her daughter, Sally A. (Jeremy) Ferron; her son, John B. (April) Jackson; six grandchildren, Cory



(Michelle) Lehmkuhle, Crystal Jackson, Joshua Brown, Sierra Jackson and Jackson and Abigail Ferron; two great-grandchildren, Renesmee and Rose; sisters, Mary Stevens,



Janet (Walter) Kley and Kathy (Robert) Weaver; brothers, George (JoAnn) Hill and Jack Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Barbara loved gardening, crafts and fishing.



Per Barbara wishes there will be no services held.



Memorial Contributions in Barbara's name can be made to American Diabetes Association.



To leave a memory of Barbara or a special message for the family, please NewcomerDayton.com. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-Beavercreek Chapel is caring for the family.

