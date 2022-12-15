JACKSON, Alphonso

JACKSON, Jr., Alphonso Smith "Al"
Age 75, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Visitation 9 am-11 am Friday, December 16, at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood, OH. Family will receive friends, 10 am-11 am. Funeral service at 11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral