JABLONSKI, Peter Francis "Pete"



Age 77, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center surrounded by family members and close friends.



Pete was born on October 1, 1943, in New Brunswick, NJ, to Peter and Madeline (Casper) Jablonski. Pete graduated from St. Peter's High School in New Brunswick in 1961. He left New Jersey to attend college at the University of Dayton where he graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor's in Science Education in 1965. He went on to earn two Master's degrees from UD, in Education and Art. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa.



Pete began his teaching career at Alter High School in 1966 where he served for 47 years, retiring in 2014. During his tenure at Alter High School, he worked as a teacher, administrator, and educational leader. He engaged both students and faculty with his spirit and respect. He did many things behind the scenes for volunteers and spearheaded various initiatives throughout his career: transportation coordinator, plant maintenance, North Central accreditation, and Standardized Testing to name a few.



Pete was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Madeline Jablonski, New Brunswick, NJ, and sister, Mary J. Green, Deming, NM. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Edward H. Green, of Deming, NM; and several nieces and nephews:



Barbara Blythe, of Hamburg, PA, Kathleen Olson (Eric), of Elkton, MD, Cynthia Lizzano (Carl), of Summerville, SC, Laura McCurley, of Phoenix, AZ, Charles Johnson (Terrie), of Escondido, CA, Lisa Brooks (Earl), of Deming, NM, Christine Matts (John), of Monroe Twp., NJ, and Edward J. Green, of Phoenix, AZ, and many close friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will



begin at 9:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alter High School in memory of Pete.



The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to Dr. Bernie Rose and caregivers, Joe, Catherine, and Bobby Jo, for their care during the past few years, as well as life-long friend, Mr. Dennis McTaggert, for his care and concern for Pete over the years.



Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home.

