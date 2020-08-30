Kokka Manson 8/30/1978 - 1/20/2018 If roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me, place them in my Mommy's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her I love her & I miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek, and hold her for a while. To us you've just been 'Mommy', and now you are our angel. We remember now in love, your life from start to end, and we're just glad we knew you, as Mommy, and as a Friend. Happy Heavenly 42nd Birthday Mommy! We love & miss you dearly!! Terry, Pope, Mary Jo, Airrea, Brentten, Cie'rrea, J'yon, Rajalé, Josiah, JaCarri, Kahmora, Uncle Weedie, Uncle Sonny.

