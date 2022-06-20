IVORY, Vivian Joanne



Age 74, received her heavenly wings on June 15, 2022. She was born to Ezekiel William Washington and Iva Dean



Andrews Washington on February 18, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1966. Vivian was a devoted and



faithful member of Revival



Center Ministries. She was passionate about traveling, and an advocate for physical health.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Revival Center Ministries. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Flowers can be sent to Revival Center Ministries, 3011 Oakridge Dr, Dayton, OH 45417. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Interim HealthCare of Dayton Ohio, 7009 Taylorsville Rd, Suite C, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424.



Arrangements entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory.www.lusain.com.

