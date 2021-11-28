IVERSON, Ron "Ivy"



Ron Iverson "Ivy", age 79



of Dayton, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2021. He was born on May 28, 1942, in Minneapolis, MN, to the late Gilbert Iverson and Myrtle (Glenna) Hanson. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his two sisters, Donna Elsberry and Audrey Hill.



He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Vickie Iverson; daughter, Mary Grace (Carl) Bodkins; grandsons, Parker and Riley Bodkins; sisters, Jo Malmsten and Shirley Skoglund; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, extended family members and dear friends.



He loved dogs, bowling, fishing and golfing.



Ron served his country in the U.S. Navy and worked for 30 years for the city of St. Louis Park, MN.



Thank you to his golf and bowling buddies for lending a hand and including him in weekly activities. A special thank you to Karen and Kris Borreson for many years of help and support. Also, a heartfelt thank you to the staff and caregivers at Wood Glen Alzheimer's Community.



Family will receive guests from 6-7 PM on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459) where a Celebration of Ron's Life will begin at 7 PM with military



honors. Ron will be interred at David's Cemetery, Kettering, OH, at a later date.



