Ivers, Robert "Bear"



Robert "Bear" Ivers, age 66 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Bear was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 22, 1957 to James Ivers and Janice (Rice) Bane. He was a member of the United States Navy and served on the U.S.S. Forrestal. Bear enjoyed fishing, hiking, and spending his free time at the beach. He was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan and loved attending his Grandchildren's sporting events. Bear adored his family and friends that he's held fond memories with, throughout the years. Bear is survived by his children, Stephanie (Matt) Brashear, Sherri (Justin) Wright, Jeffery (Laura) King, Daniel Ivers, and Jalyn Harris; grandchildren, Taylor, Harper, Grant, Griffin, Killian, Kenzie, Sawyer and Gunner; best friends, Angie Garland and Mark Weber; brother, Timothy (Tonia) Ivers; his Bass Pro family; and numerous other relatives and friends. Bear was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 5:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



