ISHMAEL, Wilda E.



Age 90, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Grace Brethren Village. Wilda was a longtime member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William B. "Pete" Ishmael; parents, Emory and Lola Crouse; and brother, Ronnie Crouse. Wilda is survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob and Marlene Ishmael of Tipp City and Frank and Kathy Ishmael of Nancy, KY; many nieces, nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, December 20, 2021, at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, 7505 Taylorsville Road with Pastor Barry Baughman officiating.



Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will



receive friends at the church on Monday from 10:00 AM until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church or The Hospice of Dayton or the charity of your choice in Wilda's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

