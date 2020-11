ISHAM, Karen Sue



Karen Sue Isham, 76, of Kettering, died Thursday, Nov.19, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Survived by husband, Edward R. Isham; son, David (Carolyn) Isham of Washington Township; brother, Danny (Carolyn) Durflinger of Kennewick, WA and cousins. Graveside service Monday at 10 a.m. in Washington Cemetery. Burial under the direction of Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington CH. Contributions to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420; Fayette Regional Humane Society, 153 S. Main St., Washington CH, OH 43160 or a charity of donor's choice. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.