ISHAM, Glen W.



79, of Riverside, passed away unexpectedly at home on



December 10, 2021, of natural causes. He was born on March 31, 1942, in Harriman, TN, son of the late James and Rose Ethel (Tate) Isham. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served as a Police Officer with the Wayne Township and Mad River Township (nka Riverside) PDs, the Montgomery County Environmental Protection Agency Patrol, and finally retired as a long-time Officer of the Miami Valley Hospital Campus Police. He is survived by son, Glen A. and Arunothai Isham of Chaparral, NM; daughter, Cheryl Isham of Riverside; daughter, Tisha and Jack Belme of Bettendorf, IA; five grandchildren, Tarah, Tyler Musick, Jack Jr and Alexis Belme and Jetapond Keating; three great-grandchildren, Mariah Lewis, and Caiden and Natalie Schunn; brother Robert Isham of Smyrna, Georgia; his former wife and mother of his three children, Marylise Byrne, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends including long-time neighbors, Wayne Fields and George Fannon. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Willis, Ralph and James Isham, and sisters Margaret Turner and Mildred Ratliff and twin grandsons, Steven and Austin Davis. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432).

