Isbell, Dwight Daniel "Dizzy Izzy"



Dwight Daniel "Dizzy Izzy" Isbel, age 86 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 30, 1938, in Middletown, OH, the son of the late Paul Daniel Isbel & June Louise (Hillman) Storer. Mr. Isbel honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Lexington Aircraft Carrier. Dan was a retired Foreman for Chrysler with 30 years of service; he was a former Driver for Salem Auto Livery, and a volunteer fire fighter for Madison Twp., (Trotwood), OH. Dan was a member of the AMVETS and Fraternal Order of Eagles, Dabel #3031. Preceded in death by his wife Diana M. Isbel on Dec. 13, 2021, and by his sister Jeanine (Isbel) O'Grady. He is survived by his children Heather Bench and husband Philip, Christopher Isbel and wife Angie, his sister Patricia W. Bernard and husband Joseph, his brother Kevin Storer, 6 grandchildren Jacob (Katie) Bench, Sam (Emily) Bench, Lauren Isbel, Asher Bench and fiancée Madison Bridges, Anna Bench, and Madelyn Isbel, 2 great grandchildren Eleanor "Sunshine" Bench and Josephine "Starbright" Bench, fur ball "Cappy", as well as numerous other family members and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery with Full Military Honors conducted by the Combined Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Wednesday at the funeral home. In memory of Dan please dress casually and wear navy blue in his honor. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org in memory of Dwight D. "Dan" Isbel.



