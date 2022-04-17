ISAACS, Roy



Roy Isaacs, No longer by my side but forever in my heart.



James Roy Isaacs, age 84, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He was born on February 2, 1938, in Estill County, Kentucky, to the late Cecil and Eudell Isaacs (Richardson).



Roy graduated from Estill County High School, and went to work for AT&T and retired



after 43 years as a Senior Communications System Technician. During that time he served as a union representative for the Communications Workers of America for 15 years. He also was a member of the Franklin City Zoning Board of Appeals. Roy also loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events and cheering for the UK Wildcats.



He was preceded in death by his parents. Roy is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patty (Davis); daughter, Robin (Jon) Tinsley; son, Roy Allen (Lois) Isaacs; grandchildren, Lindsey, Dusty, Corey, and Megan Isaacs; great-grandchild, Chloe Isaacs.



A visitation for Roy will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005. A funeral service will occur Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Home.



